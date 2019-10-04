After Virender Sehwag and Harbhajan Singh, Sourav Ganguly slams Imran Khan's UNGA speech, calls it 'rubbish'

Image Source : GETTY Sourav Ganguly and Imran Khan

After former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh slammed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's recent speech at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA), former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly joined the bandwagon calling his words "rubbish". Ganguly added that the 1992's World Cup-winning captain was not the player the world knew.

"Viru, I see this and I am shocked... a speech which is unheard of...a world which needs peace, Pakistan as a country needs it the most... and the leader speaks such rubbish...not the Imran Khan the cricketer world knew...speech in UN was poor...," Ganguly tweeted on Thursday night while replying to Sehwag's tweet on Pakistan Prime Minister's spech.

In his speech last month, Imran hinted towards a conventional war between two nuclear-armed neighbours given things go out of control. He also talked about the radicalisation of Muslims in India. "If a conventional war starts between the two countries, anything could happen. A country seven times smaller than its neighbour what will it do -- either surrender or fight for its freedom," he had said.

Earlier, Sehwag had shared a video where American news anchors can be seen slamming Imran for his UNGA speech. He tweeted, "You sound like a welder from the Bronx, says the anchor. After the pathetic speech in the UN a few days ago, this man seems to be inventing new ways to humiliate himself."

Before Sehwag, Harbhajan and Indian pacer Mohammed Shami had criticised Pakistan Prime Minister's speech for issuing despicable threats and spreading hatred.