Supermoon series to mark end with harvest moon on September 28

The supermoons will come to an end on Thursday (September 28) with the last and final supermoon being visible after sunset. The celestial spectacle will mark an end to a summer filled with mesmerising large and radiant full moons.

The harvest supermoon for this year will achieve its peak brilliance around 6 a.m. ET on Friday, having already risen the previous night, according to predictions from the Farmer's Almanac. The last supermoon was visible on August 30, 2023, as it appeared just opposite the Sun.

What is the harvest moon?

Known as the harvest moon, this full moon holds significance as it closely aligns with the autumnal equinox that occurred on September 23rd. It is often referred to as the corn moon, symbolizing the conclusion of summer harvests, particularly among farmers and avid skywatchers.

What is the origin of the term ‘harvest moon’?

The name ‘harvest moon’ finds its origins in the agricultural practices of days gone by. Back in the era before tractors were equipped with headlights, the presence of moonlight held immense significance for the timely gathering of crops from the fields.

When Do Supermoons Occur?

Supermoons occur when the moon reaches its closest proximity to Earth in its elliptical orbit, creating a captivating illusion of increased size and enhanced luminance. According to Farmer’s Almanac, “This year, the harvest supermoon would be at its peak brilliance at around 6 am ET on Friday, September 29, having already risen the previous night This celestial show will continue to grace the evening sky on Friday."

