Chandrayaan-2: How India’s second lunar mission is unique, and how it's getting us excited

India is set to sit in the same order as 'the big three' -- USA, Russia and China. These are the only three countries that have landed rovers or astronauts on the surface of the Moon. And with Chandrayaan-2 set for launch early morning on Monday, India is gearing up to expand its footprint in space.



Few hours from now, the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) indigenous Lander Vikram will attempt to land on the Moon’s surface. India's GSLV MK-3 rocket (also being called Bahubali) will lift off from ISRO's 'spaceport' in Sriharikota and onboard will be Vikram and Pragyan -- the former is the lander and the latter is the rover.



The mission is not new for India. India has already flirted with the Moon during Chandrayaan-1 mission in which the Indian spacecraft orbitted the cosmic body.



But now, it is -- almost -- time to take a new leap.



Want to know what's unique about Chandrayaan-2 and why are we so excited? Read on.



- This is first time when India will have 'eyes on ground', that is, this will be the first time ISRO's rover will actually be on the surface of the moon to carry out scientific observation. Chandrayaan-1 had only orbitted around the Moon.



- This will be the first time India will carry out a 'soft landing' on the Moon. During Chandrayaan-1 mission, an impactor was launched at the lunar surface. This, technically, was not a landing. But ISRO was able to confirm presence of water on lunar surface by analysing the dust that was thrown up due to the impact on Moon's surface.



- For the first time in India's history, a space mission is being led by two women scientists -- Vanitha Muthayya and Ritu Karidhal. The former is heading the mission and the latter is the mission director.



- India has been somewhat dependent countries like Russia and to some extent, the United States for its space programme. But software systems and algorithms for Chandrayaan-2 mission have been developed in India.



- Chandrayaan-1 was launched using Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV C-11). But Chandrayaan-2 will be launched towards the Moon using a Geo-Synchronous Launch Vehicle (GSLV)-MK3. This rocket has been being extensively tested since the year 2014. GSLV-MK3 may even play an instrumental role in sending an Indian astronaut to the Moon.



- Chandrayaan-2 has eight scientific payloads which will enable it to study lunar 'atmosphere' and map lunar surface. The surface probe Pragyan alone has three payloads using which it will carry out scientific experiments on the surface of the Moon.

