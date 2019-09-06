Chandrayaan-2 Moon Landing: Interesting facts about Chandrayaan-2 you would love to know Chandrayaan 2 will make history on Saturday (September 7) as it will join the elite club of nations to carry out soft landing on the surface of the Moon. As the world, including leading space agencies like NASA look to ISRO as it takes a giant leap, read things which you would love to know.

Image Source : INDIA TV Chandrayaan-2 Moon landing Chandrayaan 2 will make history on Saturday (September 7) as it will join the elite club of nations to carry out soft landing on the surface of the Moon. As the world, including leading space agencies like NASA look to ISRO as it takes a giant leap, read things which you would love to know. GSLV MK 3 is the most powerful space launcher designed and made by India. The launcher was used to propel Chandrayaan-2 into space.

The rocket was dubbed Baahubali by the media in Southern India

The mission is aimed at studying the Southern Pole of the Moon. No country has ever carried out such a feat

Lunar probe Pragyaan will carry out scientific experiments on the surface of the Moon

Like earthquakes, the seismic activity takes place on the surface of the Moon as well. These are called Moonquakes. Scientific instruments onboard the orbiter and Pragyan rover are tasked with studying the Moonquakes as well.

The lander and rover will carry out scientific experiments over a period of 15 days.

ISRO has been able to carry out Chandrayaan-2 mission at a budget of little over Rs 600 crore. This is the most cost-effective moon mission compared to those carried out by NASA which have cost billions and billions of dollars.

Pragyan rover will not be the only rover treading on the surface of the Moon. China's Yutu-2 rover is currently on the moon as well

Chandrayaan-2 mission takes the baton from Chandrayaan-1 mission launched in the year 2008.

Chandrayaan-1 mission was successful in proving that water exists on the moon. chandrayaan 2

