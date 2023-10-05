NASA predicts asteroid Bennu may hit Earth in THIS year | Details

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE NASA predicts asteroid Bennu may hit Earth in 159 year

NASA has reason to believe that the asteroid Bennu which was discovered in 1999 can hit the Earth in 159 years. As per NASA's OSIRIS-REx team, the asteroid can hit the Earth in 2182. Asteroid Bennu's size is said to be bigger than New York's Empire State Building.

Scientists have said that the chances of Bennu colliding with the Earth are only 0.037 percent. According to scientists, if Bennu collides with the Earth, it can release 1200 megatons of energy. This energy will be 24 times more deadly than any nuclear weapon so far. Along with this, it is being said that there is also a possibility of presence of some such argonic molecules in Bennu that can provide life on Earth.

Real identity of asteroid 1999 RQ36

According to NASA, the real identity of this asteroid is 1999 RQ36. It was discovered in the year 1999. The asteroid was named Bennu by a 9-year-old child from North Carolina. NASA has estimated that this asteroid may hit the Earth on September 24, 2182. The collision of this asteroid can cause major destruction on Earth. The agency has said that Bennu passes near the Earth every 6 years. It has passed very close to the Earth in the years 1999, 2005 and 2011.

In 2021, a NASA spacecraft successfully touched down on the rugged surface of asteroid Bennu and collected a sample of rocks dating back to the birth of our solar system to bring back to Earth.

ALSO READ | NASA's OSIRIS-REx spacecraft to depart asteroid Bennu on May 10

ALSO READ | NASA's OSIRIS-REx successfully stows sample of asteroid Bennu

Read More Science News