Gaganyaan: First test flight of mission is scheduled for October 21 at 7 am, tweets ISRO

Mission Gaganyaan: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Monday informed that the TV-D1 test flight is scheduled on October 21 between 7 to 9 am. As per the National Space Agency, the test vehicle development flight (TV-D1) will be conducted at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh. It will help to test the crew module that is scheduled to house Indian astronauts during the human spaceflight late next year.

Earlier, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said that they will conduct three more test vehicle missions under the ambitious Gaganyaan programme after the maiden TV-D1 test flight.

The Gaganyaan project envisages a demonstration of human spaceflight capability by launching a human crew to an orbit of 400 km and bringing them safely back to Earth by landing in Indian sea waters.

"Mission Gaganyaan: The TV-D1 test flight is scheduled for October 21, 2023, between 7 am and 9 am from SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota," said ISRO in a post on X.

