Aditya L1 Mission: All you need to know about ISRO's solar study probe

The Aditya L1 spacecraft has been scheduled to reach Lagrange Point 1 (L1) on January 6, 2024. The spacecraft has been designed for the comprehensive study of the Sun, and it was launched on September 2 (2023), via the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C57). The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) plans for the spacecraft to enter a halo orbit around L1, approximately 1.5 million km from the Earth, and focus on the Sun. Here are the key details about the mission and its objectives.

ISRO's Aditya L1 Mission: A Solar Study Initiative

This mission has been marked as India's first space-based observatory-class solar mission, which is dedicated to studying various layers of the Sun.

ISRO's sun observation objectives

The Aditya L1 mission involves the spacecraft reaching L1 and will be undergoing a manoeuvre to prevent further movement. The spacecraft will remain in orbit around L1 for the next 5 years, gathering essential data not only for India but for the global scientific community.

ISRO has emphasized that the spacecraft will investigate the Sun's outer atmosphere and its data will be crucial to understand the solar dynamics.

Next steps for Aditya L1: A solar observatory in orbit

Once the spacecraft successfully reaches Lagrange Point 1 (L1), ISRO has planned to spend the next five years in orbit around L1 and will be collecting vital data about the Sun.

The spacecraft's unique standpoint will enable the study of the Sun's outer layers, by providing crucial information about coronal heating, space weather dynamics, Coronal Mass Ejection and the generation of particles in the interplanetary medium.

India's solar study satellite and its mission goals

Aditya L1 carries seven payloads which are designed to study the Sun's chromosphere, photosphere and corona. The information will contribute significantly to understanding the solar phenomena and their impact on various space-related activities.

