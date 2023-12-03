Vidhyadhar Nagar Election Result 2023: BJP's Diya Kumari leads against Congress' Agarwal in initial trends

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan Assembly elections

Vidhyadhar Nagar Vidhan Sabha Seat Results 2023: BJP leader Diya Kumari is leading in the Vidhyadhar Nagar against Congress' Sitaram Agarwal in the early trends.

Vidhyadhar Nagar is constituency number 50 of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. It is one of the Assembly seats of Rajasthan's Jaipur district. It is one of the Assembly seats comprising the Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency. The Vidhyadhar Nagar Assembly constituency is a general seat, i.e. it is not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) or Scheduled Tribes (STs). The voting took place on November 25, 2023 in Vidhyadhar Nagar.

Candidates in Vidhyadhar Nagar:

Lok Sabha member Diya Kumari from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Sitaram Agarwal from the Congress party are the two important candidates in the Vidhyadhar Nagar constituency.

Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's (RLP) Monika Chandel, Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Dr Sanjay Biyani, Republican Party of India's (Athawale) Akshay Saini, Ambedkarite Party of India's (API) Mohammad Saifullah, Parivartan Party of India's (PPI) Rajpal Singh Shekhwat, Loktantrik Janshakti Party's Rajiv Garg, National Janmandal Party's (NJP) Sushila Jangid and Independent candidates Dheeraj Kumar Mishra, Pawan Kumar, Rupak Singh Dahima and Jitendra Saini are also in the fray.

What happened in Vidhyadhar Nagar in the 2013 and 2018 Assembly polls?

In 2013, BJP leader Narpat Singh Rajvi won the Vidhyadhar Nagar seat by defeating Congress candidate Vikram Singh Shekhawat with a margin of 37,913 votes. In 2018, BJP candidate Narpat Singh Rajvi again won the seat by defeating Congress candidate Sitaram Agarwal with a margin of 31,232 votes.

Who was leading in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Vidhyadhar Nagar?

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP candidate Ramcharan Bohra was leading from the Vidhyadhar Nagar constituency. BJP candidate Ramcharan Bohra was again leading from the constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls