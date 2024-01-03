Forex violation case: ED searches premises of former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's son

Follow us on Image Source : X Vaibhav Gehlot

Forex violation case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday (January 3) carried out searches at the premises of Vaibhav Gehlot, son of former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, in connection with the foreign exchange violation case.

The development comes as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged violations of the FEMA. The ED has been conducting inquiries related to financial transactions and foreign exchange issues, and searches are linked to this investigation.

Vaibhav Gehlot appears before ED in Delhi

earlier in October 2023, Vaibhav appeared before the central probe agency in Delhi for questioning in connection with the case. He was issued a summons to appear before the investigating officer of the case, at its headquarters on A P J Abdul Kalam Road, under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The summons was linked to recent ED raids against Rajasthan-based hospitality group Triton Hotels & Resorts Pvt. Ltd., Vardha Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. and its directors and promoters Shiv Shankar Sharma, Rattan Kant Sharma and others. The agency had searched the group and its promoters for three days in August at locations in Jaipur, Udaipur, Mumbai and Delhi.

Rattan Kant Sharma's alleged links with Vaibhav Gehlot are under the scanner of the ED and the agency is expected to question and record his statement under FEMA. He has been a business partner of Vaibhav Gehlot in a car rental company in the past.

IT action in Rajasthan

The Income Tax Department is also conducting raids in Udaipur linked to related to business entities. Searches were conducted at 27 locations in Udaipur city. Raids were conducted at the premises of Hotel Radisson Blu and Hotel Fateh.

The searches were also conducted in Kolkata and Mumbai locations associated with business entities. Simultaneous raids were conducted at a total of 31 locations in Rajasthan and other states.

Income Tax investigation team officers conducting thorough inquiries. It is expected that the searches could expose tax evasion and money laundering.

