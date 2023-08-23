Rajasthan: Govt to cut power of industries and give it to farmers, common people

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan government has announced that it will cut power to industries and divert it to farmers and common people. The decision was taken in view of the ongoing power shortage in the state. The government has said that it will cut power to industries that are not essential and that are operating at below 50% capacity. The power that is saved will be used to provide relief to farmers and common people, who are facing power cuts of up to 10 hours a day.

The government has also said that it will take steps to improve the efficiency of the power sector and reduce the demand for power. These measures include improving the transmission and distribution network, and promoting renewable energy sources.

The decision to cut power to industries has been met with mixed reactions. Some people have welcomed the move, saying that it is necessary to ensure that everyone has access to power. Others have criticized the move, saying that it will hurt the industrial sector and lead to job losses.

The Rajasthan government has said that it will monitor the situation and take further measures as needed.

Here are some of the pros and cons of the Rajasthan government's decision to cut power to industries and divert it to farmers and common people:

Pros:

The move will provide relief to farmers and common people, who are facing power cuts of up to 10 hours a day.

It will also help to improve the efficiency of the power sector and reduce the demand for power.

The government has said that it will take steps to compensate the industries for the loss of power.

Cons:

The move could hurt the industrial sector and lead to job losses.

It could also lead to a shortage of essential goods and services.

The government has not yet announced how it will monitor the situation and take further measures as needed.

