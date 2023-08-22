Rajasthan: At least six dead, several injured after truck rams into jeep in Dausa

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Several people have died in an accident which took place in Rajasthan's Dausa

Rajasthan: At least six people were killed and 11 others injured after a truck rammed into a jeep in a road accident in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Tuesday, police said.

The injured were brought to Mahwa and Mandawar hospitals. Out of them, around four people have been referred to Jaipur.

The incident took place when a truck full of cold drinks hit a jeep full of passengers near Hudla petrol pump near Ukrund village on Mahwa-Alwar State Highway.

The collision was so strong that the truck overturned. Four people died on the spot.

The local people immediately informed the Mahwa and Mandawar police and started the rescue operation. The injured were taken to hospitals in Mahwa and Mandawar where two more people succumebed to injuries.

Jaipur rural MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has expressed grief over the incident.

“Very sad information was received about the untimely death of people in a road accident in Mandawar of Dausa district. May God give peace to the departed souls. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of immense pain. I wish speedy recovery of those injured in the accident," Rathore shared on 'X', formerly Twitter.

