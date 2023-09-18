Rajasthan ATS arrests man linked to banned PFI for anti-national activities

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE ATS has recovered two mobile phones from the accused

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Rajasthan Police has arrested a 22-year-old man who is reportedly associated with the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). He has been arrested on charges of allegedly encouraging individuals to engage in anti-national activities through social media, officials said on Sunday.

The ATS has also seized two mobile phones from the accused, which were allegedly used for conducting anti-national activities.

ATS had received tip-off

Additional DG of ATS Ashok Rathore said that the ATS had received a tip-off indicating the involvement of Mohammad Sohail Bhishti in anti-national activities conducted through various social media platforms. In response to the tip-off, an ATS team was promptly dispatched to Bhilwara to take action.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Sohail Bhishti was involved in inciting people and encouraging anti-national actions through social media. Rathore also mentioned that evidence of his affiliation with the Popular Front of India (PFI) came to light during the investigation.

The accused has been placed under arrest and is currently being interrogated, the officials said.

