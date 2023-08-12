Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot warns PM Modi of revolt against him, BJP says there is no question of rift in party

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister on Saturday launched an attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming the latter is losing respect within his own party and could soon face a revolt. The veteran Congress leader asserted that Prime Minister's popularity among the general public is diminishing as his party is turning against him because of his approach.

Addressing a youth resolution programme in Jaipur, Gehlot targeted PM Modi for his attacks on the Congress over dynastic politics and his call for a Congress-free India.

'Modiji's respect is waning within his party'

"Making the country Congress-free will never happen," Gehlot said. "The Congress is in every house of the country, while the condition of their party (BJP) is getting worse." "There is a split in their party. Modiji's respect is waning within his party. This should be a matter of concern for Modi ji himself. The respect that he earlier enjoyed among the public has also decreased," he said.

The BJP has frequently criticized Chief Minister Gehlot for the internal conflicts within the Rajasthan Congress. During a rally in Mount Abu, Rajasthan, in May, PM Modi had remarked, "What sort of government is this when the chief minister doesn't have faith in his MLAs and the MLAs don't have faith in the chief minister."Gehlot said on Saturday BJP people unnecessarily make statements on the Congress' internal affairs.

'Slowly a revolt can happen against you'

"Ask them (BJP) what used to happen at their party meetings earlier and what happens now? When there is a meeting of their parliamentary board, what used to be the atmosphere earlier and how it is now? You find out. The approach of Prime Minister Modi is turning his party against him," he said. "Slowly a revolt can happen against you," he said, targeting Modi.

Gehlot mentioned that he isn't particularly concerned about the dynamics between the RSS and the BJP, but his main worry is ensuring the unity of the nation.

Gehlot attack PM Modi over Manipur issue

Gehlot also attacked the Prime Minister over the Manipur situation, accusing him of showing little concern for the state plagued by violence. He pointed out that the Prime Minister's address in Parliament on this issue lasted for only "two minutes" during his extensive speech that lasted over two hours.

"The Prime Minister is wrong in believing that the people of the country are not able to understand this. They are very smart. The people of the country have a very strong common sense. They note everything and will never forgive," he said.

BJP refutes claim

Meanwhile, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat refuted Gehlot's claim and said that there is no question of a rift in the BJP. "There is no question of rift in BJP. We work for a common goal of taking India to new heights," he said.

It is pertinent to mention, Rajasthan Assembly elections are likely to be held later this year.

