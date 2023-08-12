Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ashok Gehlot calls late-night meeting to discuss law and order situation in Rajasthan

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday evening called a meeting of administrative officials to discuss the situation of law and order, after an increase in cases of crime against women in the state, sources said.

The meeting will be attended by police officers and collectors.

Earlier, Gehlot had sacked Minister Rajendra Singh Gudha on July 21 after he flagged the cases of crime against women under the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state.

The Minister, while addressing the Assembly today, said that the government should “look at own backyard” first before talking about violence-hit Manipur.

