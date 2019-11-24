SC asks Centre to produce Maharashtra Guv's letter by 10:30 am tomorrow; NCP fights internal battle

SC demands Centre to produce Maharashtra Guv's letter by 10:30 am today; NCP fights internal battle

Yet another day passed full of high-level political drama in Maharashtra. While the Supreme Court did not decide on a time for the floor test, it did ask the Centre to produce the letter of support by the NCP and the letter by the Governor asking BJP to form the government. On the other hand, NCP still looks like a house divided with Sharad Pawar openly calling Ajit Pawar's statements misleading.

The Supreme Court Hearing

The day started off with the Supreme Court hearing on the plea filed by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combined. In an unprecedented hearing on a Sunday, the apex court, did not grant any interim relief to the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress combine to direct the Fadnavis government to undertake floor test within 24 hours and rather said that this issue would be dealt with only after perusing the two letters -- one that states NCP's support to BJP and the other which the Governor wrote asking BJP to form the government -- on Monday.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Shiv Sena, while the Congress and the BJP were represented by Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Mukul Rohtagi respectively.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana said the plea of post-poll alliance, 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', seeking a direction to the governor to invite them to form government under the leadership of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray would not be considered at present. The bench also comprised of Justices Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna.

NCP - A House Divided

In all of this situation, one thing was crystal clear, NCP was a house divided. Throughout the day, statements were coming from Maharashtra which clearly portrayed two factions in the party. One, which looks like the majority faction, under Sharad Pawar, said categorically that no alliance of any sort will be formed with the BJP and that NCP had already formed a post-poll alliance with the Congress and the Shiv Sena.

The other faction, which has been the sole reason for this Maharashtra political twist which saw Devendra Fadnavis being sworn in as the Chief Minister, under Ajit Pawar said that the alliance with BJP would give a stable government to Maharashtra.

Ajit Pawar, in the course of the day, thanked the BJP leaders who had sent him congratulatory messages on Twitter on him becoming the Deputy CM of the state. In one of his tweets, the rebel NCP leader said, "I have always been in the NCP and will always remain in the NCP. Sharad Pawar is my leader. "

Sharad Pawar was quick to respond to this tweet as he refuted the claims made by his nephew and said that Ajit Pawar's statements were misleading and that there was no question of an alliance with the BJP.

Later reports came in of NCP MLAs complaining that they were being spied on by the police and that Ajit Pawar was calling them and offering them ministerial posts under Devendra Fadnavis government.

Operation Lotus

While all this was happening, BJP formulated its own plan to make sure that the party does not lose the floor test whenever that takes place. The BJP has made a plan in which 4 of their major leaders will play a key role in achieving 145 mark in the Maharashtra Assembly. These leaders will be -- Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Ganesh Naik, Narayan Rane and Babanrao Lonikar.

The reason for choosing these four leaders is that Vikhe Patil and Rane are former members of the Congress party and would be familiar with some of the MLAs from the INC while Babanrao and Ganesh Naik are former members of the NCP and could be helpful there.

