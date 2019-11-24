Image Source : Governor acting directly under orders of a party, allow floor test today itself: Sibal tells SC

The Supreme Court on Sunday commenced hearing on a plea filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra Governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Shiv Sena started submission with an apology to judges for troubling them on a Sunday. Sibal said "But we are not the only ones to blame". He then apprised the Court of the developments in the State starting from election results.

"In the formation of the government, Governors have some discretion as is decided by the Judgments of this Court....In this case, a pre poll alliance broke down and we have to look at the post poll alliance now. In a presser a few days ago, the tripartite alliance (ShivSena, NCP, Congress) was announced...A common minimum program was arrived at and that Uddhav Thackeray would be the CM," he told the court.

Kapil Sibal said, "The majority is 145 seats in the state. Pre-poll alliance comes first. The pre poll alliance broke down. Now, we are relying on post-poll alliance."

Sibal told the top court that the Governor is acting directly under orders of 'a political party' and therefore it should allow a Floor Test today itself.

"It appears that the Governor is acting directly under the orders of a political party. The act of Governor smacks of bias, is malafide contrary to all norms. Only thing to do today is if they believe they have the numbers, majority and can prove their support, they should be directed to conduct floor test today itself," Sibal told the 3-judge bench of the Supreme Court.

To this Justice Bhushan asked, "When were the letters submitted?" Sibal said, "We don't know. Nobody knows. When was the approach made, what documents were submitted is not known. We are saying if they have majority let them prove it. If they don't, allow us to form the government."

Sibal also cited the Karnataka case of 2018.

Representating for the BJP and some independent MLAs, Mukul Rohatgi said, "I was in Karnataka case also. This case should have gone through 226 jurisdiction first."

Rohatgi tells Supreme Court that "the government has been formed for now so there is no reason for this Sunday hearing."

Hitting back, Justice Bhushan said, "That is the discretion of the CJI, Mr. Rohatgi." Justice Ramana: "We have been nominated to hear the case so it is our duty to do it."

The SC bench hearing the petition comprise Justice N.V. Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna.

The petition sought quashing of Maharasthra Governor B.S. Koshyari's decision to invite BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to form the government on Saturday morning as unconstitutional, arbitrary, illegal, void-ab-initio and violative of Article 14 of the Constitution of India.

In a stunning political development, Governor Koshyari on Saturday morning administered the oath of office to Fadnavis as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP leader Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

"The petitioners are praying for an immediate floor test within 24 hours so as to avoid further horse-trading and illegal manoeuvres to somehow cobble up a majority from the Maha Vikas Aghadi," said the petition.

Terming the Governor's decision as a "brazen action", the petition sought the apex court's direction to Koshyari to invite the alliance of Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP "which has the support of more than 144 MLAs to form the government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray".

The Sena insisted that the Governor has installed a minority BJP government which was illegal, unconstitutional and in violation of the well-settled law laid down by the top court.

It said its political alliance constitutes a clear majority in the House. "It is submitted that such manoeuvring, at the behest of the BJP through the Governor to suit their political agenda, actually amounts to a death knell on democracy which is a basic feature of our Constitution," said the petition.