As the extraordinary political hysteria in Maharashtra reaches its peak, we take a quick recap into the relentless saga that the government formation in Maharashtra is turning out to be - right from the counting day to Devendra Fadnavis clinching the CM's seat again.
Maharashtra political drama recap in 7 points
- The BJP-Shiv Sena won the Assembly elections in an alliance in October but then had a fallout. The BJP and the Sena secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively.The Sena, however, broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post.
- Attempts were made by Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress to form an alliance but failed. The Congress and the NCP, both pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats respectively.
- Presidents rule was imposed in the state on November 12.
- On Friday (November 22) the three parties (Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress) agreed on Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
- On Saturday (November 23) at 7:30 am, BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar were sowrn-in as the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office.
- The NCP removed Ajit Pawar as its legislature party leader after he joined hands with the BJP to form a government and took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state. The decision to sack Ajit Pawar as NCP Legislature group leader was taken at a meeting presided over by Sharad Pawar. The party has now authorised Jayant Patil till a new legislature group leader is elected.
- The Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress approached the Supreme Court seeking a floor test within 24 hours to avoid horse-trading and "illegal manoeuvres" in Maharashtra.