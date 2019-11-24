Sunday, November 24, 2019
     
Maharashtra political drama recap in 7 points

In the extraordinary political drama unfolding in Maharashtra since dawn on Saturday (November 23), it remains unclear precisely how many Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) lawmakers are with Ajit Pawar in his decision to join hands with the BJP.

Mumbai Updated on: November 24, 2019 10:54 IST
As the extraordinary political hysteria in Maharashtra reaches its peak, we take a quick recap into the relentless saga that the government formation in Maharashtra is turning out to be - right from the counting day to Devendra Fadnavis clinching the CM's seat again. 

  1. The BJP-Shiv Sena won the Assembly elections in an alliance in October but then had a fallout. The BJP and the Sena secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively.The Sena, however, broke its three-decade-long ties with the BJP after the latter declined to share the chief minister's post.
  2. Attempts were made by Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress to form an alliance but failed. The Congress and the NCP, both pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats respectively.
  3. Presidents rule was imposed in the state on November 12.
  4. On Friday (November 22) the three parties (Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress) agreed on Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.
  5. On Saturday (November 23) at 7:30 am, BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar were sowrn-in as the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office.
  6. The NCP removed Ajit Pawar as its legislature party leader after he joined hands with the BJP to form a government and took oath as the deputy chief minister of the state. The decision to sack  Ajit Pawar as NCP Legislature group leader was taken at a meeting presided over by Sharad Pawar. The party has now authorised Jayant Patil till a new legislature group leader is elected.
  7. The Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress approached the Supreme Court seeking a floor test within 24 hours to avoid horse-trading and "illegal manoeuvres" in Maharashtra.

