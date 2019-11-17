You will soon see a CM in Maharashtra from Shiv Sena: Sanjay Raut

Amid the ongoing feud with its ally, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the party will do anything to fulfill the promise made to its founder Balasaheb Thackeray on the Chief Minister’s post. Speaking to the media, Raut said, “We will do anything for Balasaheb, govt will be formed. The promise which Uddhav ji made to Balasaheb, that there will be a Chief Minister from Shiv Sena... you will soon see that Maharashtra CM will be from Shiv Sena.

Raut made this statement after paying tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray on his seventh death anniversary at Shivaji Park today.

Earlier in the day, The Shiv Sena had refused to attend a meeting of NDA constituents on the eve of winter session of Parliament, making clear that its exit from the national-level BJP-led alliance was almost certain.

Maharashtra has been under President’s rule since November 12 after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari conveyed to President Ram Nath Kovind that no party or alliance was in the position to form the government.

The Sena reached out to the Congress-NCP combine for government formation after its demand for sharing the chief minister's post and equal distribution of portfolios was rejected by the BJP, its pre-poll ally.

The BJP and the Sena, which fought the October 21 polls in alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member assembly.

The Congress and the NCP won 44 and 54 seats, respectively.

