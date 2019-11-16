Uddhav Thackeray for CM, says Sanjay Raut as parties huddle up over Maharashtra

Image Source : TWITTER/@ANI Sanjay Raut spoke with the media on Saturday

Shiv Sena MP and senior leader of the party Sanjay Raut said on Saturday that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray should lead the state government. In other words, Raut has probably for the first time recently, prominently pitched for Uddhav Thackeray for the chief ministerial post. Raut was seen publicly supporting Aditya Thackeray for the post of CM before this. On Saturday, Raut said that the party will further clarify what role will Aaditya Thackeray play in the government soon.

Sanjay Raut was speaking with the media when he put forward his latest position.

Maharashtra has been under President’s rule since November 12 after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari conveyed to President Ram Nath Kovind that no party or alliance was in the position to form the government.

The state politics went through some absolutely extraordinary series of events in recent weeks as Shiv Sena broke its decades-old alliance with the BJP and launched serious efforts to forge alliance with Congress and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Right when Shiv Sena appeared to cross the finish line on October 11, it suffered a setback as it could not formally muster support from Congress and the NCP. Governor Koshyari refused to grant more time to Shiv Sena for government formation and President's Rule was imposed in the state on November 12.

However, Shiv Sena sat with Congress and the NCP leaders to forge a Common Minimum Program (CMP) and made further progress. NCP-chief Sharad Pawar is due to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday (November 17).

