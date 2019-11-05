Maharashtra Ka CM Kaun: Politics gathers pace even as stalemate continues

The day was marked by political meetings

There is still not absolute clarity on government formation in Maharashtra and perhaps that's why incumbent Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Union Home Minister Amit Shah He conveyed Shah the need to form a government in Maharashtra at the earliest. As the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena continue their tussle over government formation in the state, Fadnavis reached New Delhi on Monday morning to meet Shah, also the BJP president at his residence, party insiders said.

"There is need to form the government in Maharashtra at the earliest... I am sure, I am confident that the government will be formed," Fadnavis told reporters after the meeting.

Political develpments with respect to government formation in Maharashtra gathered pace on Monday in Mumbai as well as in New Delhi. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut met Maharashtra Governor Koshyari in the evening. In a press conference after his meet with the Governor, Raut said that he met Koshyari to convey him that Shiv Sena is not responsible for delay and confusion over government formation in Maharashtra. Raut has been very vocal about a 'Shiv Sena CM'.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday met Congress president Sonia Gandhi at her residence here to discuss the political situation in the state.

In the meeting that lasted over half an hour, sources said the two leaders discussed the possibilities of forming an alternative government and support the Shiv Sena in case it decides to move out of its alliance with the BJP.

BJP has been maintaining that current Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will be at the helm of the new government for next five years. Fadnavis himself has given such indications. However, Shiv Sena is insistent on a '50-50 formula', which may mean BJP-Shiv Sena sharing the CM seat for two-and-a-half-years each. BJP camp has so far appeared unwilling to come to such a compromise.

