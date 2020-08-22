Jyotiraditya Scindia's jibe at Kamal Nath, says he was 'ahead' of PM Modi in one aspect

Image Source : TWITTER BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia takes jibe at Kamal Nath during Gwalior rally

Taking a jibe at former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the ex-CM was 15 months ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose coronavirus lockdown. As Nath imposed lockdown in Vallabh Bhavan 15 months before PM Modi ordered nationwide curb.

Scindia said, "Kamal Nath was ahead of PM Modi in one aspect. PM Modi imposed a lockdown during COVID-19 to save the lives of people but Kamal Nath had put Vallabh Bhavan under lockdown for the public, 15 months before PM Modi."

Kamal Nath ji was ahead of Modi ji in one aspect. Modi ji imposed a lockdown during #COVID19 to save the lives of people but Kamal Nath ji had put Vallabh Bhavan under lockdown for the public, 15 months before Modi ji: Jyotiraditya Scindia, BJP in Gwalior#MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/jx2O4rSexk — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2020

Scindia made this statement during a BJP event in Gwalior. Along with him, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and BD Sharma were also present at the event.

The chief minister, who recently recovered from COVID-19, taunted the former CM and said, "Kamal Nath was reciting Hanuman Chalisa on the day of foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple. Chanting Hanuman Chalisa helps devotees, not devil."

Scindia was a rebel Congress leader, who joined BJP in March, following which Kamal Nath-government was toppled in Madhya Pradesh. The former senior Congress leader is now working overtime to win over top BJP leaders.

