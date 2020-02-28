Delhi violence: When BJP leader Kapil Mishra and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain used to be buddies

A photo showing BJP leader Kapil Mishra and former AAP corporator Tahir Hussain, both of them under the scanner for their alleged respective roles in Delhi violence (Facebook)

They might be on the opposing ends of the political spectrum at present, but there was a time when former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tahir Hussain used to pose together for pictures during their days at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). An AAP supporter, Sandeep Mishra, on Friday shared a picture of the two political personalities on his Facebook page.

The Facebook post shared by Mishra went with a caption, “Delhi ke do bhole bhaley bhai, wo bhi kya waqt tha, rajneeti jo na kara de” (Those were the days, when Delhi’s two brothers were together. Look, what politics makes people do).

As things stand now, Hussain is being investigated for his alleged role in the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Kapil Mishra and instigating violence in the National Capital over the last week. Mishra, on the other hand, has come under heavy scrutiny for a brief address he made at a citizenship law protest in Jafrabad, which had been the site of an anti-CAA agitation.

“If the streets don’t get cleared by the time Trump (US President Donald Trump) leaves India, we will be forced to take to the streets,” Mishra could be heard saying in the controversial video, which he shared on his Twitter feed on Feb 24.

Mishra, who lost his election in the recently concluded Delhi assembly polls from the Model Town constituency, could be further heard issuing an ultimatum to the cops in case the streets weren’t cleared of the anti-CAA protestors.

Incidentally, violence escalated in Delhi on the days of Feb 25, 26 and 27.

While Mishra did appeal for peace after his stern warning to the police and protestors, the situation in the National Capital had gotten almost out of hand. It took the intervention of nobody less than the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who made two trips to the violence-affected areas in his bid to restore some normalcy. However, eyebrows were still raised as it is not every day that a hardened intelligence operative like Doval is asked to micromanage the security situation in the National Capital.

The unprecedented violence rocked the northeast side of the Capital has resulted in at least 42 deaths and 250 injuries. Nearly 7,000 paramilitary personnel have been deployed to man the streets of Jafrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.

A total of 123 FIRs have been registered over the happenings of the last week so far, Delhi Police has said.