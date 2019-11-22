Uddhav Thackeray will be next Maharashtra CM: Sharad Pawar | Latest

Image Source : (AP PHOTO/RAJANISH KAKADE Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray waves to the crowd, with his wife Rashmi by his side, outside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) office building in Mumbai, India, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Uddhav will lead the next Maharashtra govt.

Maharashtra Government Formation Latest News: Uddhav Thackeray is set to become the next chief minister of Maharashtra. Ending speculations on the marathon discussion on the next government formation in Nationalist Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar announced the decision. Pawar's announcement came after top leaders of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP held deliberations till Friday evening in Mumbai's Nehru Center. Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, Subhash Desai, Sanjay Raut, Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, K C Venugopal, Avinash Pande, Balasaheb Thorat, Prithviraj Chavan (Congress), Praful Patel, Jayant Patil and Ajit Pawar were among present in the meeting in South Mumbai.

"Government will be formed under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. Discussions are continuing. A press conference will be held by all the three parties tomorrow. Tomorrow, we will also decide when to approach the governor," Sharad Pawar said on Friday after the tripartite meeting concluded in Mumbai.

The state is facing a political deadlock for almost a month now. Maharashtra Assembly Election results were announced on October 24. BJP had emerged as the single largest party with 105 seats while Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats. NCP has 54 and Congress has 44 MLAs in 288-member assembly. Shiv Sena, NCP, Congress combined has 154 seats, placing them with a comfortable majority.

Sharad Pawar, however, did not elaborate on the fine details of the alliance and a press conference is possible in a short while.