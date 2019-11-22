A Thackeray CM for first time in Maharashtra politics?

Image Source : PTI Uddhav Thackeray/File Image

The political drama in Maharashtra is heading for a climax as consensus is building on Uddhav Thackeray's name for Chief Minister as the three parties -- Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP -- head to form government in the state. A formal announcement is likely to be made soon.

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray made history by becoming the first member of his family to take political plunge and won from Mumbai's Worli constituency. But when it came to choosing a CM, Aaditya Thackeray did not find any takers for the top post. According to party sources, names of Subhash Desai and Eknath Shinde were also floated. However, all the pre-poll parties insisted on Uddhav Thackeray's name instead. They wanted a person with faace value which can pay dividend in political arena apart from Maharashtra. Uddhav also stood for Marathi pride to take on the might of Delhi, ie, the Central government, sources said.

If Uddhav Thackeray becomes the chief minister of Maharashtra, he will have to seek election to the Maharashtra Assembly or the Legislative Council within six months.

Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane were the Chief Ministers Shiv Sena ever had in Maharashtra. Manohar Joshi's CM tenure began March 14, 1995 and ended on January 31, 1999. Narayan Rane, now in BJP, ran a government from February 1, 1999 till October 17, 1999.