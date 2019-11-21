Who will be Maharashtra CM? Aaditya Thackeray's name finds no takers, NCP insists Uddhav for top post

File Image

After Shiv Sena youth leader Aditya Thackeray's name did not find any takers for the Chief Minister's post, the party proposed the names of Subhash Desai and Eknath Shinde but the NCP has rejected them and insisted that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray takes over the top post, sources said.

A source told IANS that they wanted a person with face value which can pay dividend in political arena apart from Maharashtra and also Uddhav Thackeray stood for Marathi pride to take on the might of Delhi, i.e. the Central government.

The contours of the power-sharing agreement has been discussed with the Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party getting 15 each berths apart from CM's post to the Sena while Congress will get 12 ministers.

For the Speaker's post, the Nationalist Congress Party is not willing it to give to Congress but the Congress wants it for former CM Prithviraj Chavan.

The NCP has argued that they don't want any Speaker who has to seek permission from his party high command.

The NCP is averse to the post being given to Congress, pointing out that in former governments, the post has been with it only.

