Maharashtra Governor backed central rule to block illegal means "It's needless to mention here that the difference between 65 and 145 (the majority mark) is too large and too vast, which is almost impossible to bridge unless, of course, illegal and unconstitutional means are adopted as also recourse is taken to unethical, unlawful and therefore forbidden methods," it said.

He also stated that the Congress through a press statement had said it was neither staking claim nor supporting any party.

The report states all attempts to explore the formation of a government had unfortunately and gradually failed even after the lapse of 17 days. The Governor claimed, no party made a claim much less a stable government by demonstrating even prima facie that they enjoyed the support of at least 145 members.

