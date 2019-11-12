Image Source : ANI PHOTO President accepts Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant's resignation

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant from the Union council of ministers with immediate effect, a Rashtrapati Bhavan spokesperson said. Sawant's resignation has been accepted on advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to the spokesperson.

As advised by the prime minister, the president has directed that Union minister Prakash Javadekar be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises in addition to his existing portfolios, the spokesperson added.

Sawant had resigned from his ministerial post on Monday. Taking to Twitter, Arvind Sawant had earlier said he is resigning from the ministerial post'. The development comes as the Sena is set to stake claim to form government in Maharashtra with support from the NCP.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Arvind Sawant said, "I have submitted my resignation to the prime minister."

"We had agreed for 50:50 formula with the Bharatiya Janata Party," he said.

"When I have resigned, you can understand what it means," Sawant when asked if Shiv Sena has quit NDA, adding "a new government is now being formed in Maharashtra."

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Sunday had declined to form government in Maharashtra. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday night asked the Shiv Sena to "indicate the willingness and ability" of the party to stake claim, mounting suspense over the formation of government in the state.

