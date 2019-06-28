PM Modi abroad, Amit Shah leads from the front in Lok Sabha | 10 Highlights

Image Source : ANI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah has made a kick start with his speech in Lok Sabha on Friday, assuring that there will be no interruption from the treasury bench during the discussion on the resolution to extend President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir. He also asserted that the Modi government has 'zero tolerance' policy towards terrorism and its ideology is to ensure the protection of borders and make the country free of terrorism.

Amit Shah on Friday moved a statutory resolution in the Lok Sabha to extend the President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six more months with effect from July 3 and said Assembly elections will be held by the year-end.

10 highlights of Amit Shah's intervention/speech in Lok Sabha-

President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six more months with effect from July 3, Amit Shah said. He also informed that Assembly elections will be held by the year-end. While tabling the resolution, Shah said that the Election Commission had agreed to postpone the Assembly elections and that these will be held after the upcoming Amarnath Yatra. Free and fair assembly polls will be held in a democratic way in Jammu and Kashmir when EC decides, Home Minister Shah said in Lok Sabha. One-third of J&K is not with us; who is responsible for it, asked Amit Shah attacking Congress in Lok Sabha. We will target root of terrorism inside Pakistan: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha. Security of 919 people in J&K withdrawn after review by govt as they had no security threat, Home Minister Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha. We have never used Article 356 for political purposes to dismiss state governments but Congress has, Home Minister Shah in Lok Sabha. HM Amit Shah in Lok Sabha: They are saying we are trampling democracy in J&K. Before this time, till now 132 times, article 356 has been imposed(President's rule), out of which 93 times Congress has done it. Now these ppl will teach us democracy? pic.twitter.com/RjirsyrEDs — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2019 So far Art 356 (President's Rule) imposed 132 times of which Cong used it 93 times, Home Minister Amit Shah said. Government has spent Rs 2307 crore to upgrade security apparatus in J&K: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha. Article 370 is temporary in nature, not permanent, Amit Shah said. Hitting out at the Congress and then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, he said one-third of Jammu and Kashmir is not with India. "Who is responsible," he asked drawing a sharp reaction from Congress members.

