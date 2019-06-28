Restoring democracy, eliminating terror from J&K top priority of govt: Amit Shah

Zero tolerance to terror in J&K, says Amit Shah

Restoring democracy and eliminating terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir are the top priorities of the government, Home Minister Amit Shah Friday said in the Lok Sabha.

Moving a statutory resolution to extend President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir for another six months, he said since the state assembly has been dissolved and the Election Commission has decided to hold fresh elections in the state later this year, it is essential that President's Rule be extended for another six months with effect from July 3, 2019.

"I want to state this clearly that restoring democracy is the top priority of the BJP-led government" and the government is serious about this, he said.

He added, "We are committed to eliminating terrorism from its root in the state".

He said that given the current situation of the state, it is fundamental to extend the President's rule. Shah said in the past decade, never-ever elections have been conducted during the current season as there was the month of Ramzan (May 7-June 4). Amarnath Yatra is coming from June 30 to August 15 and the Bakarwal community also moves to higher reaches during this time and returns only in October.

As the Election Commission has decided to conduct Elections at the end of the year, now it is mandatory to extend the President's rule, he said.

He also said that this is not the first time when governor's or President's rule was imposed on the state. Earlier governor's and President's rule was imposed seven and two times respectively.

The minister said that in the last one year, the government has followed zero tolerance towards terrorism and all steps have been taken to hit the root of terrorism.