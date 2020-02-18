Guarantee card a priority for Arvind Kejriwal cabinet

Image Source : FILE AINS AAP government guarantee card priority Arvind Kejriwal cabinet

The 'Kejriwal ka Guarantee Card', released by Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls is the top priority of the newly formed government.

Just a day after taking charge of the Departments, Kejriwal and his Cabinet have started working to ensure the 10 guarantees are provided to the people.

Kejriwal and his Cabinet took oath on Sunday and the Ministers took charge of their offices on Monday.

Now, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting of top officers on Wednesday to discuss the top priorities -- the guarantees -- to decide the plans for the implementation. Among the 10 guarantees promised in the guarantee card, reducing air pollution by three times is one of the guarantees.

The newly appointed Cabinet Minister for Environment, Gopal Rai has also called a meeting on Thursday to plan out the details. Kejriwal promised continuation of 24 hours uninterrupted power supply and 200 units of free electricity to all in his first 'guarantee'.

"The city will be freed from the web of wires and electricity will reach each household through an underground cable," the guarantee card said. As per the second guarantee, the AAP promised 24-hour supply of pure piped drinking water to each house in the next five years and said the scheme of providing 20,000 litres of free water will continue.

The third guarantee is to give a world-class education facility for each child in Delhi. The card also promised better health facilities for all as the fourth guarantee. Kejriwal's fifth guarantee is to have the "biggest and cheapest" transport facility for the city.

"More than 11,000 buses will be on Delhi roads and the Delhi metro will have more than 500-kilometre stretch in the city," the card said. The AAP government will also work to improve the last mile connectivity.

In the card, Kejriwal also said on the lines of free bus travel for women, students' travel will also be made free. "The bus rides for women will continue," Kejriwal added. The sixth guarantee is controlling air pollution in the city. It also includes a promise to clean the Yamuna.

While the garbage management is with the MCD, the AAP said it will make the national capital garbage-free in the next five years. His eighth guarantee was to make the city safer for women and said the AAP government will also deploy 'Mohalla Marshals.

He promised roads, water supply, sewer, CCTV and mohalla clinics for the unauthorised colonies as his ninth guarantee. His last and tenth promise is to give 'pucca' houses to people living in slums under the 'Jahan Jhuggi Wahin Makan' scheme.

"I am giving 10 guarantees to the city. This is not a manifesto. This is superior to the manifesto. These 10 things are the issues which affect all the people in Delhi." Kejriwal had signed the card after announcing the guarantees, saying "he will fulfil these promises in the next five years".

ALSO READ | AAP government spent 4 times more than Congress on ads