9/11 attacks: Joe Biden commemorates victims, calls for unity on 20th anniversary

The twin tower attack or 9/11 completes 20 years today. On this day, twenty years ago, terrorists crashed hijacked planes into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania. The US is still reckoning with the attack that toppled the twin towers, killed nearly 3,000 people, triggered a wave of increased security and launched a war on terrorism.

President Joe Biden will commemorate the solemn anniversary today by paying his respects at the trio of sites where the hijacked planes struck, puncturing the United States’ air of invincibility and resulting in the deaths of 3,000 Americans.

"To the families of 2,977 people from more than 90 nations killed on September 11, 2001, in New York City, Arlington, Virginia and Shanksville, Pennsylvania and a thousand more who were injured. America commemorates you and your loved ones," Biden said in a video message posted on the Twitter account of the US President.

He also said this tragedy highlights how even at our most vulnerable, unity is our greatest strength. Biden lauded forces who risked and gave their lives in and after the attacks.

"We honour the firefighters, police officers, EMTs and construction workers, doctors and nurses, faith leaders, service members, and all of the everybody people who gave their all to rescue, recover and rebuild," he added.

Earlier, the White House informed that Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

On September 11, 2001, the United States faced the deadliest terrorist attack in its history. In a span of just 102 minutes, both towers of New York's World Trade Center collapsed after planes hijacked by Al Qaeda operatives crashed into them.

