Colombian woman who went missing for two years found alive floating in sea

A Colombian woman who went missing two years ago found alive floating in the sea by some fisherman on Saturday. The 46-year-old Angelica Gaitan was floating 1.2 miles off the town of Puerto Colombia with help of a rubber ring.

Gaitan was unconscious and suffering from hypothermia when she was rescued by fisherman Rolando Visbal off the coast of Colombia on the Atlantic side. The locals took her to the hospital where she was examined and treated.

Initially, Visbal and his friend mistook of a piece of driftwood but then the women waved her hand to summon help. Visbal pulled her aboard and gave her water. Angelica burst into tears right after being rescued. The fishermen kept asking her name but she was unable to respond.

As per The Sun report, the first few words said by the Columbian woman were: "I was born again, God did not want me to die."

After her recovery, Angelica reunited with her family, which lives in Bogotá.

On being asked that why she went missing for two years, Angelica revealed her sad story. In an attempt to escape an abusive relationship, she left her home in September 2018.

After wandering on the streets for six months she sought help at the Women's Office in Barranquilla, where she was provided shelter and protection from her ex-partner.

But one day Angelica was told that her ex-partner is no longer living in Barranquilla so she can't stay at the shelter. It was then she decided to end her life and headed to the beach.

She told media, "Being on the seashore I found myself alone and in solitude; I decided to jump into the sea and let it take me. I just had to hope this nightmare would soon be over."

Angelica, now, doesn't remember about how she the hours she spent floating in the ocean.

"I feel like I was born again, thank God. If I had had an opportunity or help I would not make that decision. Now I am very grateful because God gave me a new opportunity to move forward," she told RCN Radio Barranquilla.

