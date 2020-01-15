Who is Dmitry Medvedev, the Russian PM who resigned

Image Source : AP Former Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (Left) with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev on Wednesday handed his resignation to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The resignation came moments after Vladimir Putin addressed Russia's Federal Assembly (Russian Parliament) in his State of the Nation address. State of the Nation address is an annual event in which Russian President conveys his vision of Russia.

When did Dmitry Medvedev become Prime Minister of Russia?

Dmitry Medvedev became Prime Minister of Russia on May 2012. He resigned on Wednesday (January 15). That means he was Prime Minister of Russia for 8 years. He worked under Vladimir Putin who was President of Russia.

When did Dmitry Medvedev become President of Russia?

Dmitry Medvedev was President of Russia from 2008 to 2012, that is, for 4 years.

Why did Dmitry Medvedev resign?

In his address to Russian Parliament, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Medvedev's cabinet had 'failed' in certain aspects. It is not yet fully clear why exactly Dmitry Medvedev tendered his resignation.

Who was Prime Minister of Russia before Dmitry Medvedev?

Vladimir Putin was Prime Minister of Russia before Dmitry Medvedev.

What is the political identity of Dmitry Medvedev in Russia?

Dmitry Medvedev is known to be a fierce supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, he is also considered to be under heavy political influence from Putin.

Putin trusted Dmitry Medvedev enough to elevate him to the position of Presidency and chose to work under him as Prime Minister of Russia between 2008-2012. It is said that Putin was sure that even when Medvedev held a senior position to him in Russian Government he will not diminish Putin enormous political clout in Russia to make him politically vulnerable.

When and where was Dmitry Medvedev born?

Dmitry Medvedev was born on September 14, 1965 in Leningrad in Soviet Russia. Leningrad was later named as Saint Petersburg.

