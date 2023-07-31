Washington: 4 killed after ATV bursts into flames in Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC ATV bursts into flames after crash

In a tragic accident, four people died after the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) rolled over and burst into flames on a dirt road in central Washington's Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. All victims were inside the vehicle. First responders arrived within minutes and prevented the gas-fueled fire from spreading. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

24-year-old Conner Jenkins of Orting crashed his side-by-side ATV west of the town of Liberty on Saturday afternoon, said Kittitas County sheriff's officials.

Jenkins' friend, 23-year-old Benjamin Gomez Santana of Covington, and a couple they met that day - 26-year-old Devon Anonson of Kent and 24-year-old Halle Cole of Maple Valley - were on the ATV.

Gomez Santana and Cole died at the scene. Jenkins and Anonson were flown by helicopter to a burn center in Seattle, where they both died.

The open field where the crash happened is a popular spot for campers and off-roaders. Investigators have not said what caused the ATV to roll.

(With AP inputs)

