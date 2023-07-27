US: Naked woman opened fire into oncoming traffic on busy bridge in Northern California, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER California Highway Patrol agencies on the spot.

Commuters on San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge encountered a bizarre incident on Tuesday after a tricenarian naked woman armed with a gun opened fire into oncoming traffic on a busy bridge in Northern California.

According to ABC News, the California Highway Patrol received an emergency alert at around 4:40 p.m., where callers reported a reckless driver heading eastbound on the bridge.

Citing the eyewitness, the woman, whose name has not been revealed by the authorities, said she stopped on the bridge, got out of her car and started yelling at other drivers with a knife in her hand. After some time, she got into the car but within a few minutes, the woman again got out of the vehicle in a naked state and began firing shots into the air.

Other vehicles appeared to be kind of confused as to what was happening: CHP official

"She was yelling at other vehicles, she began firing shots into the air, and then as other vehicles appeared to be kind of confused as to what was happening - maybe thinking there was a crash and they were trying to drive around it," CHP spokesperson Officer Andrew Barclay told the news channel. "As they were trying to drive around, she started firing rounds towards those other vehicles."

Meanwhile, the authorities said they managed to convince the woman to drop the gun and later took her to the hospital. A police official said the woman had some mental issues and added she would remain in the hospital for the next 72 hours. "While we know that this is someone experiencing a mental health crisis, we also have a crime scene that we need to handle because there are rounds that have been fired. We need to process that scene," Barclay said.

It is worth mentioning the country has been facing gun violence in the past few years. According to The Gun Violence Archive, an NGO that keeps records of gun violence in America, the country has witnessed 409 mass shootings in 41 different states (and Washington DC) in the 206 days of 2023.

