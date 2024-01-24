SHOCKING! Man's severed head, dismembered body found in freezer in New York, woman detained

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representational Image

New York: In a shocking piece of news, a man's severed head and dismembered body were found inside a freezer taped shut inside an apartment in New York's Brooklyn, and a woman inside the department was detained on unrelated warrants, according to police and law enforcement officials.

The discovery was made on Monday morning on the fourth floor of Nostrand Avenue near Farragut Road in Flatbush, reported the New York Post. NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny on Tuesday said the disturbing revelation was made after a CrimeStoppers tip about a possible body being “stored” at the apartment.

"During the course of patrol’s investigation, they came across some body parts in the freezer. At this point we’re trying to identify that person," he said. The refrigerator was taped shut in an effort to prevent the odor of the remains from escaping, sources said. "We have a head. We have some limbs. As of right now it seems like we have the whole body," Kenny said.

A woman found inside the apartment at the time was taken into custody as she had several open petit larceny warrants, according to sources. She was hospitalised after she “complained of illness", while investigators have not been able to communicate with her as of Tuesday afternoon during her hospitalisation, said Kenny.

The city Medical Examiner’s office will officially determine the man’s cause of death. The woman has not been immediately charged in regard to the disturbing discovery of the body. On Saturday, a decomposing body was found in a trash can inside an apartment in the Bronx, according to police. The man subleasing the apartment was taken into custody.

