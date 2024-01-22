US Military ends rescue search for Navy SEALs lost in maritime raid on ship with Iranian weapons

Monday, January 22, 2024
     
US Central Command said the search has now been changed to a recovery effort. The names of the SEALs have not been released as family notifications continue.

Ajeet Kumar Edited By: Ajeet Kumar @Ajeet1994 Washington Published on: January 22, 2024 13:51 IST
A vessel floating on Red Sea
Washington: Two US Navy SEALs who went missing in the Gulf of Aden earlier this month during a raid on a boat carrying Iranian weapons have not been located following an exhaustive search and their status has been changed to deceased, military officials said on Sunday. The SEALs were reported missing after boarding the vessel in a Jan. 11 operation near the coast of Somalia, the US Central Command said on X.

“We mourn the loss of our two Naval Special Warfare warriors, and we will forever honour their sacrifice and example. Our prayers are with the SEALs’ families, friends, the U.S. Navy, and the entire Special Operations community during this time,” CENTCOM Commander General Michael Erik Kurilla said in a statement. A joint operation carried out by the United States, Spain and Japan searched more than 21,000 square miles of ocean for the missing SEALs, CENTCOM said in the statement.

That mission had now become a recovery operation, CENTCOM said.

Houthis attack on the Red Sea 

The US has carried out a string of strikes against Houthi targets in response to Houthi attacks on merchant ships in the Red Sea that have disrupted global trade and raised fears of supply bottlenecks.

US Central Command forces on Saturday struck a Houthi anti-ship missile that was aimed into the Gulf of Aden and prepared to launch, the US military said.

The Houthis, who control the most populous parts of Yemen, have claimed their attacks on commercial ships are aimed at supporting the Palestinians in Israel's war in Gaza. The Houthi movement has vowed to keep up attacks despite the strikes last week against radar and missile capabilities.

(With inputs from agency)

