US military seized Iranian weapons bound for Yemen's Houthis where 2 SEALs went missing

Image Source : @CENTCOM/X CENTCOM releases images of weapons seized from Houthi rebels.

Amid soaring tensions in the Middle East, the US Central Command said on Tuesday that it had seized Iranian advanced conventional weapons bound for Yemen's Houthis on January 11. It was the first seizure of "lethal Iranian-supplied advanced conventional weapons" to the Houthis since Houthi attacks against merchant ships began in November, according to the statement released by CENTCOM.

“It is clear that Iran continues shipment of advanced lethal aid to the Houthis. This is yet another example of how Iran actively sows instability throughout the region in direct violation of UN Security Resolution 2216 and International law,” said General Michael Erik Kurilla. "We will continue to work with regional and international partners to expose and interdict these efforts, and ultimately to reestablish freedom of navigation," added the General.

2 SEALs went missing after raid

The seized missile components included types likely used in those attacks. The attacks, US-led retaliatory strikes and the raid all have raised tensions across the wider Middle East, which also saw Iran conduct ballistic missile strikes in both Iraq and Syria. The SEAL raid happened last Thursday, with the commandos launching from the USS Lewis B Puller backed by drones and helicopters, with the US military's Central Command saying it took place in the Arabian Sea.

The SEALs found cruise and ballistic missile components, including propulsion and guidance devices, as well as warheads, Central Command said. It added that air defence parts also were found.

“Initial analysis indicates these same weapons have been employed by the Houthis to threaten and attack innocent mariners on international merchant ships transiting in the Red Sea,” Central Command said in a statement.

Images released by the US military analyzed by The Associated Press showed components resembling rocket motors and others previously seized. It also included what appeared to be a cruise missile with a small turbojet engine — a type used by the Houthis and Iran. The US Navy ultimately sunk the ship carrying the weapons after deeming it unsafe, Central Command said. The ship's 14 crew have been detained. The Houthis have not acknowledged the seizure and Iran's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A United Nations resolution bans arms transfers to Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels. Tehran has long denied arming the rebels, despite physical evidence, numerous seizures and experts tying the weapons back to Iran.

Red Sea attack soars since November

Since November, the Houthis have repeatedly targeted ships in the Red Sea, saying they were avenging Israel's offensive in Gaza against Hamas. But they have frequently targeted vessels with tenuous or no clear links to Israel, imperilling shipping in a key route for global trade. US-led airstrikes targeted Houthi positions on Friday and Saturday. In response, the Houthis launched a missile at a US-owned bulk carrier in the Gulf of Aden, further raising the risks in the conflict.

The SEALs travelled in small special operations combat craft driven by naval special warfare crew to get to the boat. As they were boarding it in rough seas, around 8 pm local time, one SEAL got knocked off by high waves and a teammate went in after him. Both remain missing.

(With inputs from agencies)

