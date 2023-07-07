US lawmakers denounce attack on Indian consulate in San Francisco, demand action against perpetrators

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The reactions came after a video was shared on Twitter by Khalistan supporters on July 2

US congressmen and influential Indian-Americans have denounced the attempted arson at the Indian consulate in San Francisco and demanded swift action against those responsible for this "criminal act." They also criticised the "violent rhetoric" directed against Taranjit Singh Sandhu, the Indian ambassador to the US, and claimed that exercising one's right to free speech does not give one the right to encourage violence or vandalise property.

The reactions came after a video was shared on Twitter by Khalistan supporters on July 2. The video showed the act of arson at the Indian consulate in San Francisco. The video, which had "violence begets violence" written across it, also showed news articles related to the demise of Canada-based Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Nijjar, one of India's most wanted terrorists, was shot dead in June outside a gurdwara in Canada. He was wearing a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head.

In a joint statement released on Thursday, Congressmen Ro Khanna and Michael Waltz, co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian-Americans, warned violence against diplomatic facilities will not be condoned. "As the co-chairs of the India Caucus, we strongly condemn the attempted arson and vandalism at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco and the posters circulating on social media with violent rhetoric aimed at Indian diplomats, including Ambassador Sandhu," they said.

'Free speech not a license to vandalise property or incite violence'

"We support the right to free speech and freedom of expression for every American but that is not a license to vandalise property or incite violence. Violence against diplomatic facilities is a criminal offence and will not be tolerated. We urge the State Department to coordinate with law enforcement in their investigation of the damage at the Indian Consulate expeditiously and hold those involved accountable," they added.

Meanwhile, Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick said the attack on the Indian consulate is unacceptable. "I firmly condemn the repeated hateful attacks on the Indian Consulate and look forward to those involved being held accountable with appropriate legal action," he said.

Till Thursday, no action had been taken against those involved in the attack on the Indian consulate. Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna slammed the posters against Indian diplomats in the US, including Sandhu, doing the rounds on social media.

"I know Ambassador Sandhu and respect him. When I bring up human rights issues, he always engages with civility, thoughtfulness & candor. This rhetoric puts diplomats in harm's way. It's dangerous and has no place in a democracy. Free speech does not mean a license to incite violence," Khanna added.

Attack on Indian Consulate in San Francisco

Last week's (July 2) attack was the second time within months that the Indian Consulate in San Francisco was targeted by Khalistani supporters. On March 19, a group of pro-Khalistan protesters attacked and damaged the consulate.

Raising pro-Khalistan slogans, the protesters broke the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two so-called Khalistani flags inside the consulate premises. Two consulate personnel soon removed these flags. According to reports, the extremist Sikh groups are also planning to rally outside the Indian missions in the US on July 8.

