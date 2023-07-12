US, UK to vote against UN resolution condemning religious hatred after Quran burning incident in Sweden

Follow us on Image Source : AP The Quran-burning incident in Sweden received widespread condemnation from Muslim countries

The United States and the United Kingdom, along with other member countries of the European Union (EU) are set to oppose a draft resolution on religious hatred after an incident of Quran burning in Sweden received furious responses from Muslim countries.

The US and the UK rejected condemning the Quran burning incident and announced that they will oppose the draft resolution on religious hatred citing threats to freedom of expression, during an urgent hearing at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Tuesday.

A meeting summary by the Human Rights Council, alythough many leaders called for adopting the law against religious hatred, others called for the Council to unite in upholding both freedom of religion and that of expression. Some speakers said that 'desecration' of religious books and symbols itself were not acts of incitement.

They also pointed out that religious defamation laws have paved the way for mass censorship and legitimate expression being silenced. Prohibitions on defamation of religion can facilitate and legitimise "horrifying" human rights violations against religious minorities, they said.

"Whilst we completely reject acts seeking to incite discrimination, hostility or violence, wherever they are carried out, we need to recognise that the primary function of the international human rights framework – forged out of the bitter experience of centuries past – is to protect individuals from the State. Tragically, there are all too many examples in the world right now and in recent years where believers – religious or not – have been ruthlessly oppressed by those who are meant to guarantee their rights.," said UK's Permanent Representative to the WTO Simon Manley at the debate.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to the UNHRC Michèle Taylor also said, "While we abhor expressions of religious hatred, we do not believe freedom of expression can or should be abridged to outlaw them. Accordingly, we regret that we must vote against this text as it conflicts with deep and longstanding positions on the freedom of expression. The United States supports freedom of expression and the right of peaceful assembly as essential elements of any democracy."

The urgent debate was held after an official request was submitted by Pakistan on behalf of member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) which called on countries to condemn incidents targeting the Quran.

A man desecrated the Holy Quran in Stockholm, Sweden's capital late June. Initially, the Swedish authorities had rejected the protestors' demand saying the burning “may have foreign policy consequences,” but the security risks and potential ramifications linked to the protest did not allow for the application to be rejected, Politico reported. However, Sweden's court overruled the police decision noting the protection of freedom of speech in their reasoning.

The action brought strong condemnation from Muslim countries. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Stockholm that he would not support Sweden's bid to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO). if it failed to respect Muslims. Subsequently, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Kuwait also denounced the incident.

