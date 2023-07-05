Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pakistan govt announces countrywide protests over 'desecration of Holy Quran' in Sweden

To hold nationwide protests against the desecration of the Holy Quran in Sweden, the federal government of Pakistan will observe Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran on Friday. The decision was made during a meeting to discuss the issue of Sweden's desecration of the Holy Quran, which was presided over by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reported news agency ARY News.

It was concluded that countrywide fights would occur on Friday, July 7, to ensure the demonstration. The prime minister urged the nation, including all political parties, to participate in the protest. According to ARY News, the Pakistani government also stated that it would convene a joint session of the Pakistani parliament on July 6 to develop a national policy on the topic and represent public opinion through the parliamentary process.

A resolution condemning the desecration of the Holy Quran would also be passed by the joint session. The party was given instructions to participate in the Yaum-e-Taqaddus-e-Quran and hold rallies across the country by the Pakistan Prime Minister, who is also the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

He explained to the people that Muslims are all united by their belief in the sacredness of the Quran. As indicated by the prime minister, errant minds were figuring out how to put out the flames of Islamophobia. In addition, PM Shehbaz stated that countries and their leaders should contain the violent forces afflicted by Islamophobia and religious biases if they believe in peace and coexistence.

Earlier, a man desecrated the Holy Quran in Stockholm, Sweden's capital, drawing heavy condemnation from several nations, including Iran, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and others.

