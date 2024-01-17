Ukraine's statehood could suffer 'irreparable blow', Russia won't abandon gains: Putin

Follow us on Image Source : AP Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Ukraine's statehood could suffer an irreparable blow if the pattern of war continued while asserting that Moscow could never be forced to abandon the gains it had made during the nearly two-year-long conflict with its neighbour. Putin's remarks came after the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In his televised remarks, Putin dismissed "so-called peace formulas" being discussed among Western countries and Ukraine and "prohibitive demands" these negotiations entailed. "Now it is quite obvious, not only (Ukraine's) counter-offensive failed, but the initiative is completely in the hands of the Russian armed forces. If this continues, Ukrainian statehood may suffer an irreparable, very serious blow," he said.

Putin's statements about the war have become increasingly confident and aggressive in recent months, after the failure of Ukraine's counter-offensive to deliver any substantial gains against well-entrenched Russian forces. "Well, if they don't want (to negotiate), then don't!" he said on peace talks in the West.

Putin said talk of negotiation was "an attempt to motivate us to abandon the gains that we have realized over the past year and a half. But this is impossible. Everyone understands that this is impossible". This is in reference to a peace plan proposed by Zelenskyy that calls for the restoration of Ukraine's territory, a halt in fighting and withdrawal of Russian troops, but Moscow has maintained that any negotiation must take account of the "new realities" created by its forces in Kyiv.

Zelenskyy blasts Putin in Davos

The Ukrainian President blasted Putin during the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, while urging political and business leaders facing war fatigue in the West to enforce sanctions, help rebuild his country and advance the peace process. Zelenskyy is trying to keep his country’s long and largely stalemated defense against Russia as the Israel-Hamas war has grabbed much of the world's attention.

“Putin embodies war,” he said, lashing out at the Kremlin leader for leveling cities and imposing “the terrifying feeling that the war may never end.” He also offered criticism for a world that told him not to worsen tensions ahead of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022. “Anyone thinks this is only about us, this is only about Ukraine, they are fundamentally mistaken,” Zelenskyy said in a speech. He opined that the world needs to assist Kyiv in order to radiate a message that no country or leader dares to undermine the sovereignty of any nation.

Zelenskyy exuded confidence that the United States and the European Union would come through in “a matter of weeks” with more aid that has been held up by political infighting within his two biggest allies. There have been concerns that military and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine is drying up as political tensions in Washington and Brussels widen.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with Zelenskyy in Davos and affirmed that Washington is determined to keep supporting Ukraine, and “we’re working very closely with Congress in order to do that".

Ukraine needs money urgently

The US and EU have so far failed to decide on extending more aid to Ukraine, and if no money arrives by March, that could risk the progress Ukraine has made against inflation. It has helped ordinary people keep paying rent, put food on the table and resist Russia’s efforts to break their society’s spirit, according to Zelenskyy.

Ukraine spends almost all the money it brings in through taxes to fund the war. That leaves a huge deficit because there are other bills to keep society functioning, like old-age pensions and salaries for teachers, doctors, nurses and state employees. Kyiv is counting on $8.5 billion from the U.S. and $18 billion from the EU, but that’s still uncertain.

However, EU leaders in December failed to agree on a four-year, $52 billion package of assistance as Hungary blocked the agreement, which requires unanimity from all 27 EU members. The European bloc is working on finding a way for the remaining 26 countries to come up with the money. On the other hand, congressional Republicans have tied money for Ukraine to border security measures aimed at preventing illegal entry by migrants.

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans to deliver more long-range cruise missiles as well as bombs to Ukraine and suggested that he’d find ways to work with Donald Trump in the event that he wins another presidency. “I take the leaders that the people give me,” the French leader said.

He said France plans to deliver about 40 long-range missiles and “several hundred bombs that our Ukrainian friends are waiting for.” They will come on top of previous French deliveries of artillery, light tanks and other military hardware, training for Ukrainian troops, and French efforts to boost Ukrainian production and purchases of weaponry.

