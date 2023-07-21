Train tickets 30 times expensive than flights in Europe, finds study

Follow us on Image Source : AP Police officers secure the access to Eurostar trains linking France to Britain (Representational image)

Train fares in long distance journeys in several European countries are upto 30 times expensive than Air tickets, a survey by an environmental group has found out.

In a study carried out by Greenpeace, it compared the ticket price in long distance trains and flights and found out that train fares on 112 long routes were almost double the air tickets and in some cases were upto to 4 times higher on different dates.

It found out that train tickets from UK to Europe on famous Eurostar was costing upto to four times more than a flight ticket. In Spain, air tickets were cheaper on 71 per cent routes.

According to the report, UK, Belgium, France, Italy, and Spain have the most expensive train tickets compared to flights.

The report further studied that prices of tickets saw a surge of around 29.6 times compared to air tickets if booked during the last-minute from London to Barcelona.

