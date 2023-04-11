Follow us on Image Source : AP/REPRESENTATIVE Taliban conduct raid at rebel hideout, kill 8 NRF fighters in Afghanistan's Salang district

Afghanistan: At least eight fighters from a resistance movement were killed after the Taliban carried out a raid on a rebel hideout in northern Afghanistan. The Defence Ministry stated that the 313 Central Corps carried out an operation on a rebel hideout in Salang district, Parwan province, that killed eight people including a commander named Akmal Amiri.

During the raid in Parwan, which borders Panjshir and Kabul, fighters recovered a rocket-propelled grenade, pickaxes, Kalashnikov, and night vision binoculars.

"The mujahideen of the Islamic emirate will not allow any group or person to harm the security and well-being of our people,” said the Taliban-led Defence Ministry.

NRF leader condemns the raid

Ali Maisam Nazary, head of foreign relations at the National Resistance Front (NRF), paid tribute to the slain commander and condemned the military operation. “Every drop of blood of the martyrs of the Afghan people's resistance will irrigate the rightful roots of the demand for freedom, dignity and justice and bring us closer to victory,” he wrote on Twitter.

NRF vows to fight Taliban

It should be mentioned here that the National Resistance Front pledged to fight the Taliban after they took over the country and seized power in August 2021.

The NRF retreated to a mountainous and remote valley in Panjshir province after the takeover, with Panjshir the last province to hold out against the Taliban as they swept through Afghanistan.

The National Resistance Front and another group, the Afghanistan Freedom Front, are comprised of former security personnel from the previous Western-backed government.

