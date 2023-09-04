Sweden: Clashes break out near Malmo after another instance of Quran burning, 3 detained

Follow us on Image Source : AP Protests in Sweden after another instance of Quran burning

Intense clashes erupted in the neighbourhood of Sweden's third-largest city, Malmo, after yet another case of Quran burning, according to the police on Monday. The police were pelted with rocks and dozens of cars were set on fire, as a "violent riot" began on Sunday.

Anti-Islam activist Salwan Momika, the person responsible for several instances of Quran burning that have provoked widespread protests in Muslim countries, burned another copy of the religious book on Sunday, causing an angry mob to try and stop him. Police have detained three people so far.

On Monday, a crowd of angry people proceeded to set fire to tires and debris and some were seen throwing electric scooters, bicycles and barriers in Malmo's Rosengard neighbourhood. Similar clashes have occured in the past in that neighbourhood.

"I understand that a public gathering like this arouses strong emotions, but we cannot tolerate disturbances and violent expressions like those we saw on Sunday afternoon. It is extremely regrettable to once again see violence and vandalism at Rosengard," said Petra Stenkula, a senior police officer.

Momika has desecrated the Holy Quran several times in his anti-Islam protests that have not only created widespread outrage, but also diplomatic tensions between Sweden and other countries and a discussion over freedom of expression in Stockholm. The Swedish police had allowed his actions citing freedom of speech.

Last month, Momika was sprayed with a fire extinguisher by a woman during a similar Quran-burning incident outside the Iranian Embassy in Stockholm. Momika appeared stunned, but unhurt, and resumed his police-authorised demonstration.

A video of the incident showed the woman running to Salwan Momika and spraying white powder towards him. She was then intercepted by plainclothes police officers who led her away.

The Quran burnings have sparked angry protests in Muslim countries, attacks on Swedish diplomatic missions and threats from Islamic extremists. Muslim leaders in Sweden have called on the government to find ways to stop the Quran burnings.

It is now being investigated by the prosecutors if his actions are permissible under Sweden’s hate speech law, which debars incitement of hatred against groups or individuals based on race, religion or sexual orientation. However, Momika said that his protests target Islam as a religion and not the Muslim people.

The Swedish Security Service has also mentioned disinformation campaigns on social media as strong reason for the country's negative profile in the world and increasing risk of threats against Sweden from the "violent Islamist milieu".

(with AP inputs)

