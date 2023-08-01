Sweden plans on ramping up border controls as security risks increase amid protests over Quran burning

Follow us on Image Source : AP Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson

Sweden is planning to step up border controls and identity checks at crossing points in fear of worsening security situation after repeated incidents of desecration of the holy Quran has fuelled widespread outrage.

According to Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, the measure will be announced on Thursday, aimed towards preventing people with "very weak connections to Sweden" to come to the country and act in conflict with Swedish security interests.

Sweden's security service last week warned that the security situation of the nation has worsened after a string of protests across Muslim countries that came after the recent Quran burnings in Sweden and Denmark.

"I think it’s a serious situation where national Swedish interests are being threatened... Everything that is legal is not appropriate. It can be lawful but still awful," said Kristersson. He also mentioned that he is in close contact with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen.

Notably, the furore created over the Quran burning in Stockholm in June and another incident last month resulted in the Swedish embassy in Iraq being attacked and set on fire.

Many Muslim countries have been pressured to cut diplomatic ties with Sweden after it reportedly allowed the anti-Islam protests. Sweden strongly favours freedom of expression and does not have a law prohibiting the desecration or burning of religious texts.

The Swedish Security Service has also mentioned disinformation campaigns on social media as strong reason for the country's negative profile in the world and increasing risk of threats against Sweden from the "violent Islamist milieu".

Meanwhile, he Organization for Islamic Cooperation arranged an emergency online meeting of its foreign ministers to discuss recent incidents in which the Islamic holy book was burned or otherwise defaced at protests in Sweden and Denmark. The group urged all members to downgrade ties with countries that allow the desecration of Quran.

Meanwhile, two men have again alighted the book outside the parliament in Stockholm on Monday. According to local media reports, two men-- Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem-- initially "kicked" the holy book and then set its pages on fire before slamming it shut.

Speaking to local media outlets, the protestors echoed that they want to ban the Quran in their country. "I will burn it many times until you ban it," Najem told Expressen newspaper.

In July, the United Nations Human Rights Council had approved a resolution that called for countries to prevent religious hatred.

(with AP inputs)

ALSO READ | Sweden: Amid massive protest, 2 men again burn Muslim Holy book Quran outside Stockholm Parliament

Latest World News