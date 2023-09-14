Spanish journalist Isa Balado touched 'inappropriately' on live TV, police arrest accused man

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Man arrested after touching Spanish reporter during live broadcast

In a horrific incident, a Spanish woman journalist who was reporting on the streets of Madrid on Tuesday, September 12, suffered a traumatic experience when a man touched his bottom "inappropriately" while she was on a live show.

According to Sky News, Journalist Isa Balado, who is associated with channel Cuatro, was reporting on a robbery in Madrid when a man approached her from the rear and put his hand on her behind before asking her which television channel she worked for.

The journalist when confronted with him, the man outrightly rejected her claims. Later, Balado was interrupted by the news programme's host, Nacho Abad, who was speaking to her from the TV studio. "Isa, forgive me for interrupting you... but did he just touch your butt?" he asked and told her to put the "idiot" on camera.

Do you really have to touch my ass? asks the reporter

"As much as you want to ask what channel we are from, do you really have to touch my ass? I'm doing a live show and I'm working," the journalist asked him. However, he again denied the allegations and said he did not touch her bottom and rubbed her hair before he left the spot.

Meanwhile, the owner of the news channel, Mediaset Espana, issued a statement and vowed its full support to the reporter. "She had experienced an absolutely intolerable situation. The company categorically rejects any type of harassment or aggression," it said.

Police arrest the accused

Later, the police arrested the accused man and posted a video of the same but did not reveal the identity of the molester.

It is worth mentioning that the horrific scene came weeks after a debate sparked over the sexist mentality. the scandal involving a kiss on the lips by

Earlier, former Spanish FA president, Luis Rubiales, sparked a controversy after he kissed the World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso. It caused widespread criticism and cost him his job, as well as a suspension by football's governing body FIFA.

