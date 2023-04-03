Monday, April 03, 2023
     
Man exits laundromat in Spain. Here's what happened next | WATCH

The explosion took place in one of the washing machines which exploded and shook the entire building structure.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 03, 2023 15:00 IST
Screengrab

A man in Spain escaped a near-death experience as he left a laundry shop when a massive explosion rocked the building.

The explosion took place in one of the washing machines which exploded and shook the entire building structure.

According to an undated CCTV footage, a man with a couple of laundry bags is seen exiting the laundromat when a sudden explosion rocks the shop.

The explosion took place just moments after the man exited the building. A delay of mere 2-3 seconds could have cost his life.

As per local reports, the explosion might have caused due to a clipper, a charge for a lighter, which was left inside the clothes.

The explosion took place at around 7:30 pm (local time) and was heard by people in nearby buildings who immediately dialed emergency service 112.

Upon reaching the site, the fire officials doused the flames and advised restructuring of the building as it had become a security risk.

