Watch: Dance floor collapses at graduation party, 25 students seen falling inside in shocking viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM 25 students fall inside sinkhole while dancing

Trending News: It was supposed to be a joyous celebration, the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. But for a group of students in San Martin, Peru, their graduation party turned into a nightmare that they would never forget. As they danced and leaped to the music, the unthinkable happened - the ground beneath them gave way, and they were suddenly sucked into a deep sinkhole.

The scene was chaotic and terrifying as 25 students were swallowed by the earth. Screams and cries filled the air as they tumbled downwards, their bodies battered and bruised by the impact. It was a miracle that no one was seriously injured and the students were lucky to have escaped with minor injuries.

The incident was captured on video and shared on social media, where it quickly went viral. Millions of people watched in horror as the students fell into the sinkhole as the dance floor suddenly collapsed, their bodies disappearing into the darkness. The comments were filled with shock and disbelief, with many expressing their concern for the well-being of the students.

Watch the viral video of 25 students falling inside sinkhole while dancing here:

ALSO READ:

Dog cries while watching Mufasa's death scene in 'The Lion King', makes netizens emotional. Watch

Anand Mahindra is impressed with this man's skills in making hundreds of idlis. Watch

Indonesian duo recreates Shraddha and Ranbir Kapoor's dance in 'Show Me The Thumka'. Watch

Read More Trending News