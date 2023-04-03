Indonesian duo recreates Shraddha and Ranbir Kapoor's dance in 'Show Me The Thumka'. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Indonesian duo recreates 'Show Me The Thumka' dance

Trending News: The Bollywood movie 'Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkar' has brought back the classic boy-meets-girl-and-falls-in-love storyline to the big screen. While the movie has received mixed reviews, the song 'Show Me The Thumka' has received much praise for its peppy dance moves. Recently, an Indonesian dance group has recreated the song scene-by-scene and shared it on Instagram, where it has gone viral with over 581k views and 34k likes.

The reel shows the group nailing the choreography and even recreating the costumes from the movie, making it difficult to differentiate between the original music video and the dance cover. People loved the exact picturisation shown in the video, and many pointed out that the Indonesian dancer Vina Fan nailed Shraddha Kapoor's expressions in the song as well.

The Indonesian duo's video has accumulated thousands of likes and comments from users, with many expressing their appreciation for their flawless execution of the dance moves. "I CAN ONLY SAY WOWWW. WHAT A PERFORMANCE!!! I FORGOT THE ORIGINAL DANCE MOVES ONCE AFTER SEEING YOU BOTH. JUST WOWWWWWW," a user commented. Another user wrote, "Blown away. Kudos to the team and cameraman. Perfectly executed," A third user expressed. "Love from India buddy. your movement your attitude, expressions too good. keep it up". "Wow Bollywood dances are not at all easy.. This was so clean and accurate," a fifth user added.

Watch the viral video of Indonesian duo recreating 'Show Me The Thumka' song here:

The song 'Show Me The Thumka' was composed by Pritam, penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, and sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shashwat Singh. Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor star in 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', and their film was released on Holi. 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' also stars Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor, and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in his film debut. The movie brings back the essence of old-school Bollywood, and the song 'Show Me The Thumka' has become a fan favourite, with people recreating its dance moves worldwide.

Watch the full version of the video below:

